Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Progressing toward July 6 start

Bundy (ankle) threw in the outfield Friday as part of his progression toward his scheduled return on July 6 in Minnesota, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Everything appears to be progressing on track with Bundy, who hit the disabled list earlier this week after not showing the desired improvement with his sprained left ankle. He has a 2.60 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 55.1 innings over his last eight starts.