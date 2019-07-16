Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Receives cortisone shot
Bundy (knee) received a cortisone shot in his right knee Saturday and is confident that he will return to the rotation when first eligible July 23, Rich Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bundy recently received a cortisone shot which was supposed to provide some relief and remove the fluid that was built up in his knee. He is expected to return to the rotation next Tuesday after the allotted 10 day period. After just recently trading Andrew Cashner to the Red Sox, the Orioles will need Bundy to stay healthy, as John Means, Gabriel Ynoa and Bundy are the only pitchers who are consistently getting starts in their rotation. Bundy is 4-11 on the year with a 5.28 ERA and 97:32 K:BB ratio across 92 innings of work.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Expected to miss one start•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Lands on IL with knee tendinitis•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: May need IL stint•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Snaps four-game losing streak•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Start pushed to Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...