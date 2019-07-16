Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Receives cortisone shot

Bundy (knee) received a cortisone shot in his right knee Saturday and is confident that he will return to the rotation when first eligible July 23, Rich Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bundy recently received a cortisone shot which was supposed to provide some relief and remove the fluid that was built up in his knee. He is expected to return to the rotation next Tuesday after the allotted 10 day period. After just recently trading Andrew Cashner to the Red Sox, the Orioles will need Bundy to stay healthy, as John Means, Gabriel Ynoa and Bundy are the only pitchers who are consistently getting starts in their rotation. Bundy is 4-11 on the year with a 5.28 ERA and 97:32 K:BB ratio across 92 innings of work.