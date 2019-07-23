Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Returns from injury

Bunday (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against Arizona.

Bundy expected to miss just one start with knee tendinitis and will wind up meeting that goal. The 26-year-old has so far failed to take a step forward this season, with his 5.28 ERA not coming in meaningfully lower than his 5.45 mark from last season.

