Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Returns from injury
Bunday (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against Arizona.
Bundy expected to miss just one start with knee tendinitis and will wind up meeting that goal. The 26-year-old has so far failed to take a step forward this season, with his 5.28 ERA not coming in meaningfully lower than his 5.45 mark from last season.
