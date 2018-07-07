Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Rocked by Twins in return from DL
Bundy (6-8) took the loss Friday, surrendering six runs (five earned) on nine hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while striking out two as the Orioles fell 6-2 to the Twins.
The right-hander's return from the disabled list was a shaky one, as Bundy lasted only 61 pitches (40 strikes) and nearly gave up as many hits as outs recorded. He'd lasted at least six innings in eight straight starts prior to injuring his ankle, but Bundy could have trouble finding that form again in his next outing, a home start Wednesday against the high-powered Yankees.
