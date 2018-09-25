Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Saddled with 16th loss

Bundy (8-16) surrendered four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over three innings and taking the loss Monday against Boston.

Bundy tossed a scoreless first frame but was lit up for all four runs of his outing in the second. He racked up 90 pitches (56 strikes) over just three innings of work. The 25-year-old figures to make one final start in 2018, likely Saturday against a challenging Houston lineup. Bundy has accrued a 5.49 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with a 177:53 K:BB through 165.2 innings this year.