Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Saddled with 16th loss
Bundy (8-16) surrendered four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over three innings and taking the loss Monday against Boston.
Bundy tossed a scoreless first frame but was lit up for all four runs of his outing in the second. He racked up 90 pitches (56 strikes) over just three innings of work. The 25-year-old figures to make one final start in 2018, likely Saturday against a challenging Houston lineup. Bundy has accrued a 5.49 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with a 177:53 K:BB through 165.2 innings this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...