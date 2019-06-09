Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Saddled with seventh loss
Bundy (3-7) took the loss after yielding three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings Sunday against Houston.
Bundy looked solid through the first three innings, though he allowed a two-run homer in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth prior to exiting. Despite being handed the loss, he did register a quality start. Bundy has held opponents to three or fewer runs in each of his last seven starts, earning himself three wins over that stretch. He's posted a 4.50 ERA with 70 punchouts across 70 innings this season.
