Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Scratched from Sunday start
Bundy was scratched from starting Sunday's game against the Rays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles will send Chris Tillman to the hill instead of Bundy on Sunday afternoon. The reason for the change is unknown at this point, but more information should be available in the near future.
