Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Serves up three homers in no-decision
Bundy didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays, coughing up five runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings while striking out three.
The right-hander wasn't able to fix his recent struggles over the All-Star break, and Bundy has now given up five earned runs in each of his last three starts with an 8:6 K:BB in 12.1 innings over that rough stretch. He'll take a 4.57 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Red Sox.
