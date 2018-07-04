Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Set for return Friday
Bundy (ankle) will take the mound against Minnesota on Friday, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Bundy was able to complete another bullpen session Tuesday after initially landing on the disabled list June 26 with an ankle injury. Since he didn't experience any ill effects, manager Buck Showalter confirmed that Bundy will be a go for Friday's outing. Across 16 starts this season, Bundy has posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Throws bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Progressing toward July 6 start•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Placed on disabled list•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Still projected to start Thursday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Could miss start after rolling ankle•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans eight in Saturday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...