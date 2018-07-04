Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Set for return Friday

Bundy (ankle) will take the mound against Minnesota on Friday, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Bundy was able to complete another bullpen session Tuesday after initially landing on the disabled list June 26 with an ankle injury. Since he didn't experience any ill effects, manager Buck Showalter confirmed that Bundy will be a go for Friday's outing. Across 16 starts this season, Bundy has posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.