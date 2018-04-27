Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Shelled on Thursday

Bundy (1-3) allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits while walking one and striking out four across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.

This was Bundy's worst effort of the season and came in what may have been his most favorable matchup among his six starts. The Rays tagged him for two home runs, both two-run shots, which did most of the damage. He had allowed only one home run over his first six starts of the season, so this outing should be viewed only as an isolated poor performance rather than as a reason for long-term concern.