Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Shelled on Thursday
Bundy (1-3) allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits while walking one and striking out four across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.
This was Bundy's worst effort of the season and came in what may have been his most favorable matchup among his six starts. The Rays tagged him for two home runs, both two-run shots, which did most of the damage. He had allowed only one home run over his first six starts of the season, so this outing should be viewed only as an isolated poor performance rather than as a reason for long-term concern.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will start Thursday following postponement•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Earns first win of season•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Loses second consecutive start•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Strikes out 10 in tough-luck loss•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes second no-decision despite eight strikeouts•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Next start pushed back•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?