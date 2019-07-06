Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Snaps four-game losing streak
Bundy (4-10) allowed one run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts across 6.2 innings to earn a victory against the Blue Jays on Friday.
The 26-year-old really needed this win, as it snapped a four-game losing streak. Bundy gave up a homer for the ninth time in the last eight games, but it was only a solo homer, and because he yielded just two other hits, Bundy posted his fewest hits allowed during one start since May 17. He improved to 4-10 with a 4.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 91 innings this season.
