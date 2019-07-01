Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Start pushed to Friday

Bundy is scheduled to start Friday's game at Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bundy originally lined up to start Monday but had his start pushed back one day, and he will now receive a few extra days of rest before retaking the mound. The 26-year-old has no reported healthy issues, but manager Brandon Hyde wanted to restructure the starting rotation heading into the All-Star break. Bundy is also expected to start the first game out of the break July 12 against Tampa Bay.

