Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Start pushed to Friday
Bundy is scheduled to start Friday's game at Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bundy originally lined up to start Monday but had his start pushed back one day, and he will now receive a few extra days of rest before retaking the mound. The 26-year-old has no reported healthy issues, but manager Brandon Hyde wanted to restructure the starting rotation heading into the All-Star break. Bundy is also expected to start the first game out of the break July 12 against Tampa Bay.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...