Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Stifles Rangers for ninth win of season
Bundy (9-8) tossed six innings of one-run ball during Tuesday's win over the Rangers, allowing four hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Bundy allowed a leadoff home run to Shin-Soo Choo, but he settled down in short order and only allowed four baserunners over six full frames thereafter. He owed much of his success on the night to his location, which included first-pitch strikes to 17 of 23 batters while 68 percent of his pitches found the strike zone. There were concerns that Bundy's substandard performance leading up to the All-Star break was partially due to a lack of endurance, but a 12-day break seemed to freshen him up and he will look to build on this outing Sunday against the Astros.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Scheduled to start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Melts down in third inning, takes eighth loss•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans seven in Saturday loss•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will move to back of rotation•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Shelled in five June starts•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Starting Saturday vs. Rays•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....