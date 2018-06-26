Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Still projected to start Thursday

Bundy (ankle) is still projected to start Thursday's game against the Mariners, the Associated Press reports.

He twisted his ankle running the bases in his last start in Atlanta, but apparently has a shot to make his next start. Bundy had a brutal three-start stretch in late April and early May, but has a 2.60 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 55.1 innings over his last eight starts.