Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Strikes out 10 in tough-luck loss

Bundy (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

Steve Pearce made Bundy pay for one of his few mistakes, smacking a two-run homer in the third inning, and that was enough to send Bundy to the loss. Bundy has been excellent through three starts, posting a 1.35 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB in 20 innings. His 38.4 percent chase rate (O-Swing%) ranks seventh among starters right now. The team context works against him, but Bundy seems to have turned a corner and is looking like a legitimate frontline starter. He will face a tough test in the Red Sox at Fenway Park this weekend.