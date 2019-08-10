Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Strikes out six in loss

Bundy (5-12) allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Astros on Friday.

For the second straight start, Bundy has yielded just two runs, and as a result, his ERA is on the verge of dropping back below the 5.00 mark. That's the sugarcoated version of Bundy's pitching lately. But he's also 1-2 with a 6.57 ERA in his last five starts. Overall, he owns a 5.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 114.1 innings this season. Bundy will pitch next at the Yankees on Wednesday.