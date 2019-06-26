Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Stuck with loss No. 10

Bundy (3-10) took the loss Wednesday as the Orioles were downed 10-5 by the Padres, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks over four-plus innings while striking out four.

The right-hander gave up two more long balls, Nos. 18 and 19 on the year in only 84.1 innings (2.03 HR/9), to set the tone for what ended up being a five-homer afternoon for San Diego hitters. Bundy will carry a 4.91 ERA and 90:30 K:BB into his next start Monday in Tampa Bay.