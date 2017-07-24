Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Surrenders seven to Astros

Bundy allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four batters through 5.1 innings during Sunday's win over Houston. He didn't factor into the decision.

There have been a few peaks and valleys throughout the season for Bundy, but overreacting to a tough outing against the highest-scoring team in the league is ill-advised. His numbers don't jump off the page (4.53 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 6.9 K/9), but Bundy has shown enough this season to be viewed as a serviceable fantasy asset moving forward. He projects to face the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington in his next start.