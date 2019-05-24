Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Surrenders three earned runs

Bundy allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings Thursday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

While still a passable outing, Bundy had allowed just three hits through five innings. Things unraveled a bit for him in the sixth frame as he allowed two walks and two hits that accounted for two of his three earned runs. Home runs remain an issue for him, as he surrendered a solo shot to Clint Frazier in the fifth inning and has now surrendered 2.1 HR/9 across 52 innings. On the other hand, he's surrendered only six earned runs across his last 23.2 innings, spanning four starts. He'll look to maintain the improved results in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Detroit.