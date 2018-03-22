Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tabbed for Opening Day start
Bundy will start for the Orioles on Opening Day against the Twins, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Bundy was the favorite to get the ball first for the Orioles. The 25-year-old flashed his upside towards the end of 2017, posting a 3.58 ERA and 10.7 K/9 over his final eight starts of the season. So long as he's able to stay healthy in 2018, Bundy will look to build off his solid 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Yields five runs in 5.2 innings•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tosses bullpen session Friday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Likely done for season•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Battling hamstring strain•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Scratched from Sunday start•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will continue starting•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...