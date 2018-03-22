Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tabbed for Opening Day start

Bundy will start for the Orioles on Opening Day against the Twins, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bundy was the favorite to get the ball first for the Orioles. The 25-year-old flashed his upside towards the end of 2017, posting a 3.58 ERA and 10.7 K/9 over his final eight starts of the season. So long as he's able to stay healthy in 2018, Bundy will look to build off his solid 2017 campaign.