Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tagged for seven runs

Bundy (7-11) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets, allowing seven runs on 11 hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Bundy never settled into this one, allowing at least one run in four of his six innings. The 25-year-old has now given up seven runs in each of his last two starts, lasting no more than 5.1 innings in either outing, raising his ERA from 4.38 to 4.99. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which will come on the road against the Blue Jays.