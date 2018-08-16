Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tagged for seven runs
Bundy (7-11) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets, allowing seven runs on 11 hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out five.
Bundy never settled into this one, allowing at least one run in four of his six innings. The 25-year-old has now given up seven runs in each of his last two starts, lasting no more than 5.1 innings in either outing, raising his ERA from 4.38 to 4.99. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which will come on the road against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Gives up eight runs•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tough-luck loser•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Notches seventh victory•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Faces Rays on Sunday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Next start delayed until at least Sunday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Serves up three homers in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...