Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes loss against Yankees
Bundy (7-13) took the loss against the Yankees on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking two in Baltimore's 5-3 defeat.
Bundy has been in a tailspin of late, as he'd given up seven earned in each of his last three starts coming into this contest. While he fared a bit better in this contest, the Yankees still got to him for four earned and dealt him his 13th defeat of the season. Overall, Bundy's been a difficult fantasy option to trust this season, mixing the occasional solid line with a handful of blowups that leave him with a bloated 5.37 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 140.2 innings.
