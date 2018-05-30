Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes loss in quality start
Bundy (3-7) gave up three runs on 11 hits and struck out four over six innings to take the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday. He did not issue a walk.
Bundy was hurt by the home run ball once again Tuesday -- giving up solo shots to Bryce Harper and Mark Reynolds -- but was otherwise able to limit the damage. The 25-year-old has allowed 10 runs on 20 hits over his last four outings (28 innings) since giving up seven without recording an out May 8, although he has still given up six homers in that stretch. Next up Bundy has a tough matchup Sunday against the Yankees in Baltimore.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Throws complete-game gem•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Hurt by long ball again Saturday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Bounces back against Rays•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Pitiful performance Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Shelled on Thursday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will start Thursday following postponement•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...