Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes loss in quality start

Bundy (3-7) gave up three runs on 11 hits and struck out four over six innings to take the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday. He did not issue a walk.

Bundy was hurt by the home run ball once again Tuesday -- giving up solo shots to Bryce Harper and Mark Reynolds -- but was otherwise able to limit the damage. The 25-year-old has allowed 10 runs on 20 hits over his last four outings (28 innings) since giving up seven without recording an out May 8, although he has still given up six homers in that stretch. Next up Bundy has a tough matchup Sunday against the Yankees in Baltimore.