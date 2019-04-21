Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes loss

Bundy (0-3) gave up four runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk while striking out four over six innings in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.

An error to start the game immediately put Bundy in a difficult situation. Even with the loss, this is an encouraging start as he induced 13 swinging-strikes and did not allow a home run in his longest outing of the season. Bundy will look to build on this performance next Sunday in a rematch in Minnesota.