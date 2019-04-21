Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes loss
Bundy (0-3) gave up four runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk while striking out four over six innings in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.
An error to start the game immediately put Bundy in a difficult situation. Even with the loss, this is an encouraging start as he induced 13 swinging-strikes and did not allow a home run in his longest outing of the season. Bundy will look to build on this performance next Sunday in a rematch in Minnesota.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...