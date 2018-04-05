Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes second no-decision despite eight strikeouts
Bundy allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks and struck out eight through six innings but was left with a no-decision Wednesday against the Astros.
Bundy has a whopping 15 strikeouts against just three walks in his first two starts, covering 13 innings. Naturally, he has been rewarded with a pair of no-decisions for these efforts. Bundy is finally starting to look like the pitcher the hype had us imagining back when he was a top prospect a half-decade ago, but, unfortunately, this Orioles lineup may not be good enough to get him the wins he needs to be a fantasy ace.
