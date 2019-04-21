Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes the loss
Bundy (0-3) gave up two earned runs on seven hits with one walk while striking out four through six innings in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.
An error to start the game immediately put Bundy in a difficult situation as he went on to allow four runs with only two of them earned. Even with the loss, this is an encouraging start as he induced 13 swinging-strikes and did not allow a home run in his longest outing of the season. Bundy will look to build on this performance in his next start Sunday in Minnesota.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...