Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Throws bullpen session
Bundy (ankle) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The session was Bundy's second since hitting the disabled list with a sprained left ankle. He's scheduled to return July 6 in Minnesota and appears to be on track to do so, barring setbacks.
