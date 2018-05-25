Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Throws complete-game gem
Bundy (3-6) allowed three earned runs on two hits while walking one and striking out 14 across nine innings to earn the win Thursday against the White Sox.
Bundy was given a nine-run cushion by the third inning and he took advantage by pummeling the strike zone, throwing 85 of his 121 pitches for strikes. He generated 20 swinging strikes, aiding him to a career-best 14 strikeouts. The sole blemish on his line came on a three-run home by Jose Rondon in the fourth inning. In three starts since allowing seven earned runs without recording an out in his May 8 start, Bundy has given up only seven earned runs across 22 innings while striking out 29.
