Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tosses bullpen session Friday

Bundy (hamstring) is fully healthy heading into the 2018 season and was able to throw another bullpen Friday at spring camp, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Bundy dealt with a hamstring issue near the end of the 2017 season, and although it didn't appear to be anything of major concern, it's a good sign that the right-hander is fully participating in all drills at the club's spring camp. Over 28 starts last year, he posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 152:51 K:BB in 169.2 innings.