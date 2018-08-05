Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tough-luck loser
Bundy (7-10) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rangers.
Bundy's sole blemish was a two-run home run off the bat of Joey Gallo. Home runs continue to plague him -- he's allowed 1.5 HR/9 in 121.1 innings -- but he turned in a solid effort otherwise, generating 14 of his 18 outs via strikeout or groundball. After a three start stretch during which he allowed 15 earned runs across 12.1 innings, he has allowed only four earned runs across 13 innings in his last two starts.
