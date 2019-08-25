Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Turns in another solid outing

Bundy (6-13) picked up the win after surrendering three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Bundy dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases during his outing, though he managed to escape with a 6-3 lead after giving up one run in the fourth and two in the fifth (one earned). The 26-year-old right-hander has now allowed just three earned runs over his last two starts (12 innings) while striking out nine.