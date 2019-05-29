Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Turns in quality start

Bundy (2-6) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight across seven innings to take the loss Tuesday.

Bundy was touched up for a run in each of the first two innings but managed to settle down to record his first quality start in his last four outings. While he's gotten relatively strong results this season -- he has a 4.58 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 60 strikeouts across 59 innings -- he has allowed a troubling 2.0 HR/9. That could spell trouble for his next start, currently scheduled for a matchup with the Rangers at hitter-friendly Globe Life Park on Tuesday.