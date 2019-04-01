Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Walks five

Bundy gave up three runs on two hits with five walks over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday. He struck out seven.

Spotted a three-run lead in the first inning, Bundy labored through 3.2 innings and allowed five walks before being removed with the bases loaded. The Orioles bullpen allowed all three of the runs to score, ballooning his ERA to 7.36. Bundy will hope for a better performance against the Yankees Saturday at Camden Yards.