Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will continue starting

Manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that there currently are no plans to shut down Bundy before the regular season ends, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bundy has a lengthy injury history and has already thrown 60 more innings than the 109.2 frames he threw last year -- his most in a season as a professional -- but the Orioles are apparently comfortable with his stamina and his health and will keep him in the rotation as they continue their playoff push. Baltimore's chances are fading fast though, and the team could change course with Bundy if it is officially knocked out of the race.