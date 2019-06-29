Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will get extra rest

Bundy will get an extra day of rest before his next scheduled start, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bundy was lined up to start Monday against the Rays on normal rest, but manager Brandon Hyde decided to give him an extra day, so he will take the ball Tuesday against Tampa Bay instead. The Orioles have not yet announced who will start Monday's contest.

