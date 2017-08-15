Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will skip next start

Manager Buck Showalter said Bundy's next turn through the rotation would be skipped, with the right-hander expected to return to the bump either Aug. 22 or 23 against the Athletics, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.

Managing Bundy's workload carefully has been a top priority for the Orioles all season, but the team's decision to bypass the youngster for his originally scheduled start against the Angels over the weekend comes at an inopportune time for fantasy owners. The 24-year-old has turned in quality starts in three straight outings while posting a 25:4 K:BB over 21 innings, assuaging some concerns some may have had about a second-half fade. That said, the Orioles are committed to protecting Bundy's arm at all costs, so he'll pick up some extended rest ahead of his next start, which could become a recurring trend the rest of the season.