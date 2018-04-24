Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will start Thursday following Postponement

Bundy will start Thursday's series finale against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bundy was originally scheduled to pitch Wednesday, but the Rays opted to push their entire rotation back by a day following Tuesday's postponement. The young righty will now get an extra day to rest before toeing the rubber against Chris Archer and the Rays.

