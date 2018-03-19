Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Yields five runs in 5.2 innings
Bundy was charged with five runs (four earned) over 5.2 frames in his Grapefruit League start Sunday against the Mets. He scattered five hits and a walk and struck out six batters.
Bundy sports an ugly 9.00 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over his four starts this spring but remains the leading candidate to take the hill when the Orioles open the season March 29 against the Twins. The right-hander seemed to find a groove late last season and delivered 3.58 ERA (2.84 FIP) and 10.7 K/9 over his final eight starts, offering optimism that he might settle in as the Orioles' staff ace in 2018.
