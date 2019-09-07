Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Yields five runs in no-decision

Bundy allowed five runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Rangers on Friday.

This start snapped a streak of three straight outings with Bundy allowing three earned runs or fewer. While he gave up two more homers in this outing, Bundy did pitch into the seventh and left with a lead, which the Orioles bullpen coughed up in the loss. He is 6-13 with a 5.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 144 innings this season. Bundy will pitch next at home against the Dodgers on Wednesday.