Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Yields five runs in no-decision
Bundy allowed five runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Rangers on Friday.
This start snapped a streak of three straight outings with Bundy allowing three earned runs or fewer. While he gave up two more homers in this outing, Bundy did pitch into the seventh and left with a lead, which the Orioles bullpen coughed up in the loss. He is 6-13 with a 5.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 144 innings this season. Bundy will pitch next at home against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Fans seven in quality start•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Turns in another solid outing•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Pitches very well in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Yields six runs in loss•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Strikes out six in loss•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Falls short of quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...