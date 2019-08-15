Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Yields six runs in loss

Bundy (5-13) allowed six runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Wednesday.

A little bit of everything hurt Bundy in this one, as the Yankees did hit a three-run homer but also came up with a couple key hits with runners in scoring position. This start aside, Bundy has been pitching better lately, but he still only has one win since the All-Star break. He has 13 losses with a 5.25 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 122 strikeouts in 120 innings this season. Bundy will make his next start Tuesday at home against the Royals.