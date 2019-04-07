Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Yields two homers

Bundy allowed three runs on six hits, including two homers, with two strikeouts and two walks across 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.

Walks crushed Bundy in his first outing, and on Saturday, it was the long ball. While he didn't earn the loss, Bundy's ERA remained exactly the same at 7.36. He is still 0-0 but also holds a rough 2.05 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 7.1 innings. His next start will likely come against the Athletics.