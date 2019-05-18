Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Yields zero earned runs
Bundy (2-5) allowed one unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks across 5.2 innings to earn a victory against the Indians on Friday.
The 26-year-old threw a season-high 118 pitches, but he still couldn't make it through six innings. However, that was enough, as Bundy didn't give up an earned run for the second time in three starts. He is 2-5 with a 4.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 46.1 innings this season. Bundy is scheduled to face the Yankees next at home Wednesday.
