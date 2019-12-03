Orioles' Easton Lucas: Dealt to Baltimore

Lucas was traded from the Marlins to the Orioles in exchange for Jonathan Villar on Monday.

Lucas spent the majority of the 2019 campaign with Short-Season Batavia, posting a 3.98 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 40 strikeouts over 31.2 innings. According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, he young lefty projects as a backend starter.