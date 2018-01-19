Orioles' Eddie Gamboa: Signs deal with Orioles
Gamboa agreed to a minor-league contract with Baltimore on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Gamboa spent a majority of the 2017 season in Triple-A as part of the Rangers' and Dodgers' organizations. The 33-year-old wasn't able to find much success within either system, and he wound up posting a 5.40 ERA over 31.2 innings with the Oklahoma City Dodgers after joining the club in August. He will likely serve as organizational depth for Baltimore in 2018.
