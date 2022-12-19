The Orioles signed Bazardo to a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bazardo posted a 2.76 ERA in 16.1 innings with the Red Sox in 2022 and a 3.45 in 57.1 with Triple-A Worcester. The righty could find a role in the Orioles' bullpen in 2023.

