site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-eduard-bazardo-joins-baltimore-organization | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Eduard Bazardo: Joins Baltimore organization
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Orioles signed Bazardo to a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Bazardo posted a 2.76 ERA in 16.1 innings with the Red Sox in 2022 and a 3.45 in 57.1 with Triple-A Worcester. The righty could find a role in the Orioles' bullpen in 2023.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 33 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read