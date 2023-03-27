The Orioles reassigned Bazardo to minor-league camp Monday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 27-year-old struck out 11 and held opposing hitters to a .194 average over 8.1 innings in Grapefruit League play, but the strong showing in Florida wasn't enough for him to break camp as a member of the big-league bullpen. Bazardo has fared well over brief stints with the Red Sox in 2021 and 2022, so there's a good chance he surfaces in the big leagues at some point in 2023 even though he doesn't currently possess a spot on the 40-man roster.
