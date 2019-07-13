Orioles' Elio Prado: Traded to Baltimore

Prado was traded from Boston to Baltimore on Saturday along with Noelberth Romero in exchange for Andrew Cashner.

Signed for $85,000 out of Venezuela last year, the 17-year-old Prado has been limited to Dominican Summer League action thus far. He's looked good in 33 games thus far, hitting 303/.400/.418 with nearly as many walks (20) as strikeouts (21). He's shown promise at a very low level but is still many years away from challenging for a big-league roster spot.