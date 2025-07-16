Orioles' Elvin Rodriguez: Scooped up by Orioles on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles claimed Rodriguez off waivers from the Brewers on Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
After spending a chunk of 2023 and all of 2024 pitching in Japan, Rodriguez has yielded 18 runs with a 17:7 K:BB over 18.2 frames at the major-league level in 2025. He will report to Triple-A Norfolk, where he will give the Orioles some swingman depth.
