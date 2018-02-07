Orioles' Elvis Araujo: Pens minor-league deal with Baltimore
The Orioles signed Araujo to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.
Araujo spent the 2017 season with the Chunichi Dragons in Japan, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and three walks over 8.1 innings pitched. The 26-year-old left hander spent the previous two seasons with Philadelphia, amassing a 4.35 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 63 strikeouts across 62 innings of relief.
