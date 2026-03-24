The Orioles signed Peguero (elbow) to a two-year minor-league contract Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Peguero ended last season on the injured list with the White Sox due to a right elbow strain. That he signed a two-year minor-league deal suggests he might have needed surgery, though that hasn't been confirmed. Peguero holds a career 4.26 ERA over parts of five major-league seasons.